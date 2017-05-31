Breitbart News Daily: Adieu Paris

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discuss about the Trump administration and its agenda, including the reports that President Donald Trump might pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Breitbart’s Business and Finance Editor John Carney will discuss his article listing all the negative things Americans will avoid if we do not sign on to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the NATO and European reaction to Trump’s recent foreign trip, as well as reports that Trump might pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement and Trump’s pending decision on moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Armstrong Williams, the host of The Armstrong Williams Show on SiriusXM Urban View Channel 126, will report live from Paris on the Trump administrations decision regarding the Paris Climate Agreement.

Breitbart’s Katie McHugh will update us on the latest fallout from comedian Kathy Griffin’s viral photo depicting herself holding the severed head of President Trump, as CNN has cut ties with Griffin.

We’ll also hear from Bobby Edwards, the CEO of Squatty Potty, which has pulled their ads featuring Griffin in the wake of her beheading photo controversy.

Breitbart Texas’ Brandon Darby will discuss his report on the Trump administration quietly continuing Obama’s catch and release policies.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.