Breitbart News Daily: Pittsburgh over Paris

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak will continue our discuss about President Donald Trump’s administration and its agenda, including the president’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will join us to discuss the economic implications of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

We’ll also hear from Breitbart’s James Delingpole and Thomas Pyle, the president of the Institute for Energy Research.

The Heritage Foundation’s Jim Phillips will discuss Trump’s decision to delay action on moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for six more months.

Armstrong Williams, the host of The Armstrong Williams Show on SiriusXM Urban View Channel 126, will report live from Paris on the Trump administration’s decision regarding the Paris Climate Agreement.

SiriusXM Patriot 125 host David Webb will join us to recap the news of the week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.