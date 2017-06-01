SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

H. Sterling Burnett, Heartland Institute’s Environment and Energy research fellow, was talking with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam as news broke that the Trump administration appears ready to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

“If it’s accurate, I’m heartened,” said Burnett.

“Concerning how he ought to do it,” he continued, “there’s three ways. They only mentioned two ways. There’s three ways to do it.”

Burnett said, “First off, there’s to sign a paper withdrawing from the agreement. That actually takes closer to four years. Three years from the day the agreement came into force, a year from the signature. So we’re into his second term if he does get re-elected again. If he doesn’t get re-elected, the next president can come in and then take our signature off that, and we stay in. So I’ve never liked the withdrawing just from the agreement.”

“He could submit it to the Senate for ratification,” he continued. “I’d like to think the Senate would reject it. There’s not enough votes there. You’d have to have 67 votes to ratify it.”

“The best way all along,” said Burnett, “was to withdraw from the underlying treaty, the United Nations Framework Commission on Climate Change, because that gets us out of Paris in a year. It gets us out of all of it in a year. What’s radical about that is it gets us out of every climate agreement, but it also gets us out of the negotiations. So we’d no longer be part of future negotiations on it. I’m not opposed to that. I think that’s what we need to do.”

