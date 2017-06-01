Squatty Potty CEO: Griffin Image ‘So Divisive and So Disturbing, You Don’t Have a Decision, Really’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The CEO of Squatty Potty, Bobby Edwards, discussed his decision to pull his company’s ads featuring Kathy Griffin after the release of a photo of Griffin holding a faux bloody decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

Said Edwards, “My heart fell into my stomach,” when he saw the image. “I was totally disappointed and heartbroken and I thought this campaign … we have to kill it. We cannot have her with this image….”

Edwards said his product is for everyone and he doesn’t want to alienate anyone.

“When you see an image like that that’s so divisive and so disturbing, you don’t have a decision, really,” added Edwards. “It was the total disrespect for the office of the presidency and decorum and the way we conduct ourselves … it crossed the line and was very offensive, not only to me but to people I love.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

