SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thomas Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research spoke with Breitbart News Daily host Joel Pollak on Friday regarding President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

There was “a lot in this deal that was bad for America,” said Pyle, adding that his group was very appreciative of Trump’s actions and “This will go down as one of the single-most important decisions President Trump has made.”

Pyle emphasized that the main problem with the agreement, along with being a huge transfer of wealth, mainly to big business and the already wealthy, is that it put the government in control of the development of new energy resources, as opposed to the free market. “The biggest tragedy in all of this is the Obama administration spent billions and billions of our taxpayer money subsidizing, picking sources of energy and making bets of specific sources of energy. There’s a role for the federal government, it ought to be in basic R and D, funding those types of things that could lead to those breakthroughs. And then let the Bill Gates’s of the world, let the investor class, the people who have the resources to place bets on some of these technologies.”

“The biggest tragedy in all of this,” he said, “is the Obama administration spent billions and billions of our taxpayer money subsidizing, picking sources of energy and making bets of specific sources of energy. There’s a role for the federal government, it ought to be in basic R and D, funding those types of things that could lead to those breakthroughs. And then let the Bill Gates’s of the world, let the investor class, the people who have the resources to place bets on some of these technologies.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: