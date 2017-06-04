Breitbart News Daily: London

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak will continue our discuss of the terror attack in London and President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Fred Fleitz, the Senior Vice President for Policy and Programs at the Center for Security Policy and former CIA analyst, will discuss the London terror attack. We’ll also hear from Breitbart London’s Oliver Lane and Chris Tomlinson.

EPA Administrator Scott will join us to discuss the decision to withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell will also weigh in on the decision and the implications for 2018.

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center will discuss Kathy Griffin playing the victim and Bill Maher using the n-word.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the Supreme Court expediting the review of Trump’s travel ban.

Breitbart Financial Editor John Carney will discuss the May jobs numbers and what they mean for the economy going forward.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.