Breitbart News Daily: June 6, 1944

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak will lead our commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of D-Day.

Bestselling military historian Patrick K. O’Donnell will join us to discuss the enormous heroism displayed during the Normandy invasion, as Allied troops began the liberation of the European continent that was suffering under the yoke of Nazi tyranny. O’Donnell has written extensively on this topic in two of his books, Beyond Valor: World War II’s Ranger and Airborne Veterans Reveal the Heart of Combat and Dog Company: The Boys of Pointe du Hoc–the Rangers Who Accomplished D-Day’s Toughest Mission and Led the Way across Europe.

International human rights lawyer Anne Bayefsky will discuss her op-ed about UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s planned speech before the UN Human Rights Council.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

