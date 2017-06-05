Pat Caddell on Paris Accord: Trump ‘Has Drawn a Line’ on America’s Globalist Political Elites

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell discussed with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Joel Pollak on Monday President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement and the possibility that it will energize the Republican voter base.

“First of all, I think he’s keeping his campaign promise that he thinks this is a bad deal for America,” said Caddell, calling the accord “a pretty toothless document” and adding that the optics are what matter most.

Added Caddell, “I think that his belief that putting the country first, the United States first, is a very strong one among his base and among many other voters. That has always polled, at least in the public polls I’ve seen over the last several months, it’s always been a strong suit for him. American jobs, American interests, those things are important.”

Caddell went on to say, “It is also a rallying cry for those that oppose him, mostly among the political elite, to whom the world order, the global order, is more important than the national order in many ways. And I think he’s drawn a line on that.”

Added Caddell, “To voters, it is again a restatement of his priority of putting America first, and that is, indeed, a critical point, a junction here of the battle he is having representing that view versus the political elite and the global elite, and I think it works for him, not against him, if it is projected right.”

