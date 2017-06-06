Breitbart News Daily: Live from London

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will broadcast live from London as we ramp up our coverage of the UK general election.

He will be joined in-studio by Breitbart London’s Oliver Lane.

Jay Sekulow, chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, will discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming testimony before Congress and discuss the NSA leaker Reality Winner.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the London terror attack, as well as Comey’s testimony and the NSA leaker.

Brigitte Gabriel, president of Act for America and author of They Must Be Stopped: Why We Must Defeat Radical Islam and How We Can Do It, will discuss her recent Breitbart op-ed about honor killings.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.