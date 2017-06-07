Breitbart News Daily: UK General Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will broadcast live from London as we ramp up our coverage of the UK general election.

He will be joined in-studio by Breitbart London’s Liam Deacon.

Hans von Spakovsky, former DOJ attorney and senior legal fellow and manager of Election Law Reform Initiative at the Heritage Foundation, will discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming testimony before Congress.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, will also weigh in on Comey’s testimony.

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, Founder and President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save His Faith, will discuss the London terror attack and how the UK is dealing with radical Islam going forward.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

