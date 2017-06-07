Sekulow: Expect ‘Whining Testimony’ from Comey; ‘He Needs to ‘Grow up and Act Like an Adult’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday to discuss the coming testimony of former FBI Director James Comey and the case of Reality Winner, who was arrested for leaking secrets from the National Security Agency.

Said Sekulow on Comey, “He’s not exactly a credible witness,” while pointing out several previous issues with testimony he’s given that has to be corrected later.

As for what to expect now, said Sekulow, “You don’t want to be left alone with the President of the United States? Well, that’s why you’re not the FBI director. Grow up and act like an adult.”

“It’s going to be whining testimony,” added Sekulow, saying he’s not sure what the intelligence community is even going to gain from the testimony. Comey is already leaking parts of his testimony and is said to not believe Trump tried to obstruct justice.

