Fitton: No Evidence Behind ‘This Wasteful Special Counsel Investigation’ of ‘So-Called Russian Connection’

Talking on Thursday morning with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam, President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, previewed today’s much-anticipated testimony of James Comey based on yesterday’s release of Comey’s prepared remarks.

Calling it “gossip” and “a nothing burger,” Fitton agreed that it’s hard to see where President Trump’s opponents go next after this given the lack of evidence of any wrongdoing by the President.

Said Fitton, “Between this and the testimony yesterday by the senior intelligence officials that the President did not pressure them and no one in the White House pressured them to do anything related to any investigation, you have to wonder what’s going on now in terms of why it is we have this wasteful special counsel investigation; why these congressional bodies continue to investigate the so-called Russian connection.”

“Even the President said, ” he continued, “look if you want to find out who my aides were talking to … yeah, we should know that. But beyond that, I’m not sure what all the hub-bub is about.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: