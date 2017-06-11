Breitbart News Daily: Comey Fallout

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to President Trump, will discuss the administration’s agenda following former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement to end the policy of donating settlements reached by the Justice Department to leftwing third party organizations.

Penny Nance, the CEO and President of Concerned Women for America, will discuss her recent Breitbart op-ed on President Trump action to “put an end to part of the repugnant Obamacare contraception mandate which sought to force the Little Sisters of the Poor (LSP) to violate their religious convictions.”

We’ll also hear from Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI) and author of The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance. Geller will weigh in on the recent anti-Sharia rallies in California.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the leftwing media’s smear of the anti-Sharia protesters as an “anti-Muslim” “hate group.”

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

