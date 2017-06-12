Breitbart News Daily: Trouble in Venezuela

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will be discussing the fallout from the march in Manchester as well as the deteriorating situation in Venezuela.

Tommy Robinson, Director of Sharia Watch UK, will discuss this past weekend’s United Against Hate demonstration in Manchester, England.

Breitbart News’ Ben Kew will share the details of his recent ordeal with security at the Caracas airport after he was sent to Venezuela on assignment to report on the collapse of law and order in that country.

Then Ken Klukowski will preview the Jeff Sessions testimony and the Ninth Circuit Court decision on the travel ban.

We will hear from Ryan Mauro, a ClarionProject.org contributor, on how the media completely buried the Islamic State influence on the Pulse Nightclub shooter on the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

We will also hear from John Lott, president of Crime Prevention Resource Center and author of “More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun-Control Laws” on why a large percentage of terrorist attacks are committed by radical Muslims.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

