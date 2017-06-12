Gainor: Left-Wing Media Smears Anti-Sharia March

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Monday to discuss the media’s smearing of this weekend’s anti-sharia protesters as Islamophobic and a hate group.

Gainor also addressed the issue in a Media Research Center item here:

The conservative group ACT for America held anti-Sharia rallies across America on Saturday and the liberal media covered them as organized by a hate group – as designated by the radical-left Southern Poverty Law Center (but liberals present them as objective!) The Washington Post headline in the Sunday paper was “Anti-Muslim activists fan out in U.S.” The story by Abigail Hauslohner and Justin Moyer began: “Anti-Muslim activists hoisted American flags and delivered fiery speeches in rallies across the country Saturday, facing off against crowds of counter-protesters in several cities and exposing the visceral rage that has come to define America’s political extremes.”

Asked today which network was the worst offender, Gainor said, “Whether it’s the Washington Post, NBC, Associated Press, they all refer to the anti-sharia rallies that took place around the country as result of Act of America, they referred to it as anti-Muslim. For people who are supposed to be intellectual, they don’t get nuance.”

“They’re the ones who keep referring to things as anti-Muslin,” said Gainor, adding, media “has moved so far radically Left and so disconnected from ordinary Americans, it’s the media of New York, of L.A., of Washington and damn everybody else who doesn’t live in those places.

