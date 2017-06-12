Pamela Geller: Sharia Law Is ‘Misogynistic, Anti-Semitic, Anti-Infidel, Anti-Gay, Anti-Free Speech’

On Monday’s Breitbart News Daily, Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative, discussed the weekend’s anti-sharia law marches with SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam.

“It’s great to see Americans are waking up,” Geller said. “Sharia is the most brutal and extreme system of governance ideology on the face of the Earth. It is misogynistic. It is anti-Semitic. It is anti-infidel. It is anti-gay. It is anti-free speech.”

She said “amputations, stonings, and sex slavery” could be found in Muslim countries living under sharia law.

“It is, as Sam Harris said, the motherlode of bad ideas,” she said. “And, of course, it’s been slow in educating the American people because you have this enormous machine, this leftist-Islamic machine that controls much of the information battlespace – if it’s media or culture, movies, entertainment, and even in the coverage of these marches, it was enormously and wildly slanted, which, of course, we’re used to.”

“But the American people are waking up. Clearly, they’re waking up in Europe as well, although, of course, I was disappointed, unquestionably, in the U.K. elections because I just think Labor and Corbyn are so to the left of bad,” said Geller.

“Again, it’s a fight,” she stressed. “War is in the information battlespace. It’s sort of David vs. Goliath, but we know how that wound up. There’s hope.”

Kassam pointed out that the U.K. government was quick to block people like Geller, Robert Spencer, and Michael Savage from entering the country because their speech was classified as unacceptably divisive, while 23,000 jihadis were greeted with, “Sure. Whatever. Don’t worry about it.”

“Oh, I completely agree. The fact is, you’re not going to have me advocate for May. She did ban me and said Muslims might get violent if I was to appear,” Geller said, referring to actions British Prime Minister Theresa May took as home secretary. “Well, you know, how did that work out for you, PM May?”

“But Corbyn is, you know, it’s an abomination,” she added, as Kassam interjected to highlight Corbyn’s past support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRA. “It’s really shocking that these were your two choices. France was an enormous disappointment as well.”

She zinged Muslim activist Linda Sarsour, whom she described as “the icon of the left” for “running down the marches and praising sharia the whole day, the whole of the weekend.”

“This is who the left holds up as their leader? This is who feminists hold up as leader of the Women’s March?” she asked.

Geller and Kassam ribbed Sarsour for affecting speech patterns that make it sound as if she is an authentic voice of the Arab world or Palestinian territories, when, in fact, she was born in Brooklyn.

“That’s her schtick,” said Geller. “But she is the product of an arranged marriage. She never speaks against it. She advocates for this sharia. She supports it. Many of the things she said about really brave women – you know, Ayaan Hirsi Ali is truly a singular, brave woman. For her to run her down that way, this to me shows that the left is off the rails.”

“Of course, there are going to be women like Linda Sarsour. There are going to be women that hold down their children to be cut in female genital mutilation. But for her to be held up and asked to keynote the CUNY commencement address and speak at Dartmouth while my colleagues and I are blacklisted!” she exclaimed.

“This is really the blacklist, not McCarthyism, because everybody worked. They still worked. They changed their names a little bit, they tweaked it, but they still worked. This is the real blacklist, and the objective is so that the message does not get out. And it’s worked, which is why we see people waking up across the world, not just America. Very encouraging,” Geller said.

Kassam wondered if the left was in danger of “disappearing up its own backside” by holding up people like Linda Sarsour and Jeremy Corbyn as leaders.

“They want war,” Geller said. “There’s no question about it. Listen, we held a massive protest against Linda Sarsour, and then you have their puppets, so to speak, in politics like Mayor de Blasio for example, who, generally, when there’s a counter-protest, it’s always – listen, I’ve been doing this 15 years – it’s always across the street or it’s catercorner. He put them not three feet away from us, and they were violent, abuse, off-the-wall – a small group, but very, very dangerous. Afterwards, they attempt to incite to violence, to fisticuffs. We saw this even yesterday after the rallies, you had the left – and it’s always portrayed in the media as if the violence is on our end. It never is.”

Kassam noted the same media narrative is employed when Palestinians are portrayed as having been shot by Israeli soldiers for no particular reason or in the case of demonstrations against the Manchester atrocity, assaulted by rock-throwing counter-protesters but reported by the BBC as “Violence Breaks Out at Far-Right Rally.”

“The BBC cut out the references to Allah in that attack on the nursery school employee, where she was attacked by this Muslim mob that was screaming, ‘Allah,’” Geller pointed out. “The BBC is the enemy. If anybody thinks this is merely a left vs. right – this is some kind of a passive war – Rip Van Winkle, you better wake up.”

“This is real war, and I believe the left is evil,” she said. “They use ridicule, the Saul Alinsky tactics, the whole arsenal of weapons. You saw them destroy the Tea Party. You saw them destroy the EDL, okay? This is what they do, through ridicule, through smear, through defamation. But I think people are shrugging and saying, ‘Listen, I’m not having it. My children are not safe. My community is not safe. My kids can’t walk to school.’”

“It’s literally a matter of life or death. It’s not politics. It’s life or death,” Geller stressed.

