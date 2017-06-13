Breitbart News Daily: Sessions in Spotlight

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will be discussing the aftermath of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ senate hearing.

Frank Gaffney, president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy, will speak on the recent marches against Sharia, President Trump’s travel ban, North Korea’s freeing of American Otto Warmbier, as well as the Sessions hearing.

Scott Uehlinger, former CIA operative and host of “The Station Chief” podcast, will also discuss the Sessions testimony with comments on James Comey and Robert Mueller, and the freeing of Warmbier.

We will hear from Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of Openthebooks.com, on the NYC Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, which features an assassination of “Trump,” receiving $30 million in taxpayer funding.

Former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) will discuss his new role as senior adviser to the Convention of States Project and provide his reaction on the Sessions testimony.

We will hear from Jeff Landry, Louisiana State Attorney General, on Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

We will also hear from Tim Graham, executive editor of Newsbusters.org, on how Megyn Kelly faces a backlash over her interview with Alex Jones.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

