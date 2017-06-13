Ryan Mauro on Anniversary of Pulse Nightclub Massacre: Media Blaming Everything but Islam

Ryan Mauro, a ClarionProject contributor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Tuesday to discuss media coverage of the Islamic State influence on the Pulse Nightclub shooter on the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

Breitbart News’s Katherine Rodriguez covered a Washington Post item about this on Monday:

Instead of mentioning that Islamic terrorism was the motive for the shooting, the article’s author, Katie Mettler, wrote that the Orlando massacre that left 49 people dead was a “mass shooting” caused by “gun violence.” “It had been a year since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history stole 49 lives there and scarred countless others; a year since Pulse, a safe space for Orlando’s gay community, fundamentally changed,” Mettler writes. Mettler talks about how the June 2016 attack devastated the victims and their families but failed to mention Omar Mateen’s motive for carrying out the attack.

Mauro said of the perpetrator, Omar Mateen, “The evidence is so clear, from how he carried out the attack, to the target, to what the guy said before the attack and during the attack, that this was an act of radical Islamic terrorism.”

“But the list of reasons that I found that different newspapers or commentators have said have caused this besides that,” continued Mauro, “are racism, guns and gun culture, homophobia, mental illness, just every conceivable reason … besides Islamic teaching, because we know it can’t be that.”

Mauro said the only rationale he sees for this besides politics “is this mantra that the Islamic State is not Islamic.” Basically, he sees the issue as political correctness run amok.

