Jeff Landry: Sessions’ Testimony Showed Russia Investigation Is ‘Witch Hunt Dreamed Up’ by Democrats

Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“After watching the Comey testimony and Sessions’,” said Landry, “I think that both of those put together should bring everyone in the country to the conclusion that there was nothing there as far as collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign or those involved in the Trump campaign.”

Landry added that he thought “Sessions did a wonderful job of basically putting that to rest and showing that this whole thing has been some sort of circus or witch hunt dreamed up by the Democrats.”

