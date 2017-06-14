Scott Uehlinger: ‘Reality Winner Is the Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Intel Leaks by ‘Brainwashed Youth’

Former CIA officer Scott Uehlinger, host of “ The Station Chief ” podcast, discussed Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the dangers of politically motivated intelligence leaks, on Wednesday’s edition of Breitbart News Daily.

Uehlinger, who was the CIA station chief in what he described as “a country that was adjacent to Russia” for about 12 years during the Soviet era, suggested we might have seen the beginning of the end of the Democrats’ “Trump collusion with Russia” narrative – or, as he put it, “the beginning of the deflation of this ridiculous balloon.”

“Senator Cotton, I think, did a great job with basically addressing the idiocy of this false narrative about Russian collusion with the Trump campaign,” he told SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam. “I think he did a good job by bringing that up in pretty stark terms yesterday, discussing James Bond novels and the ridiculousness of a Russian ambassador – who, by the way, would not be a trained intelligence officer – a Russian ambassador, in this case Kislyak, meeting at the Mayflower Hotel with Jeff Sessions with hundreds of people present. He kind of, I hope, largely deflated this balloon.”

Kassam asked what Uehlinger anticipated moving forward, noting that some critics of the deflating Russia investigation argue Attorney General Sessions should not recuse himself and that special counsel Robert Mueller has conflicts of interest in the case.

“I think the right thing to do at this point would be to perhaps send Mueller home,” Uehlinger replied. “I mean, if the mandate of his investigation is just to check into the possibility of collusion, that has been largely debunked in some of this testimony we heard yesterday.”

“On the other hand, we have learned last week with some of the leaks, like with Reality Winner the intel contractor, that in fact Russia’s efforts to affect our election are a little deeper and more widespread than previously thought,” he continued. “However, ironically that revelation I think further erodes this baseless accusation of Russian collusion, because if the Russians had such a widespread campaign, why would they even seek the help of the Trump administration? It logically doesn’t make any sense, and then of course just the very mechanics of it are ridiculous.”

“It’s going to be perhaps difficult politically to move forward with perhaps sending someone like Mueller home, but perhaps it is in order,” he said.

“The problem is that these perpetual Democratic-inspired Russia histrionics, it has real effects on the perception of the United States abroad,” Uehlinger warned. “That’s what I really fear as a Russian expert. These attacks by the Dems build up Russian prestige on the world stage and makes their intel out to be about 10 feet tall, and at the same time diminishes the perception of America in the world.”

“That is the Number One goal of Russian intelligence, and so their Number One ally turns out to be – what a surprise! – the mainstream media, because they’re empowering the very people they seek to demonize, the Russians,” he said.

Kassam asked how many “Reality Winners” might still be lurking in the U.S. government.

“That’s a very good question,” Uehlinger replied. “I just wrote an article on this topic. It’s on my Newsmax.com blog. Actually, I was seeking to write an expanded version of this article for Breitbart.”

(Kassam interjected to commission that article from Uehlinger live on the air.)

“This is a very important topic,” Uehlinger continued. “Reality Winner is the canary in the coal mine. The problem is that there are a lot of people like her. The main problem is, the United States, the intelligence community, the military, whoever is reaping the bitter harvest of a liberal progressive education system. These young people have been brainwashed.”

“In the article I wrote, I have numerous references, there are many articles written about a lack of critical thinking skills being seen in today’s youth by business leaders, not people in the intelligence community,” he pointed out. “Everywhere there is evidence that young people are being ill-equipped in life skills as they graduate from college or high school.”

“These people are entering the workforce, and they’re entering the intelligence community workforce, and they’re entering the legal workforce, and the journalistic workforce. We are going to start to see continued problems because of this education system, which has brainwashed a lot of youth and ill-prepared them for today’s world,” he warned.

Kassam quoted a passage from Uehlinger’s Newsmax post on the subject and pronounced it the most important words he might read all month: “The future will bring many more Reality Winners. Millennials will soon dominate the U.S. workforce. No counterintelligence system in the world can compensate for the fact conservatives long ago abdicated the education field of battle to the forces of liberal progressivism.”

“I speak about this stuff very passionately because I’ve seen it myself,” Uehlinger said. “I’m not an educator, but I taught at NYU last semester. I will probably teach an intelligence course next semester. And, believe it or not, I do substitute teaching in rural Pennsylvania where I live sometimes because I want to see what’s going on with today’s youth. This is based on a lot of personal observation.”

“Even in a place such as where I live – which is not a city, an urban area – it’s dominated by a liberal progressive ideology. You can see the students are desperate to hear some other viewpoint, and they’re not getting it – except with people such as myself who maybe occasionally pop in,” he said.

“This is going to affect the intelligence community, and of course no one in the intelligence community is going to have the guts to speak about this because to do so would be a career killer,” Uehlinger predicted.

