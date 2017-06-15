Breitbart News Daily: North Korean Hostage

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will be discussing the return of U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier from North Korea.

Col. Richard Kemp will discuss dealing with terrorism in the UK.

Cris Dosev, former congressional candidate, will discuss his run in Florida’s first district.

We will hear from John Bolton, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, on North Korea’s freeing of Otto Warmbier and the visit there by Dennis Rodman. He will also discuss President Trump’s planned new policies toward Cuba and new senate sanctions against Iran and Russia.

We will also hear from Mercedes Schlapp, Fox News contributor, columnist, and co-host of “CPAC 365” on SiriusXM Patriot, on President Trump’s new policies toward Cuba.

Breitbart News’ Frances Martel will discuss the freeing of Warmbier and Rodman’s visit of North Korea as well.

We will also hear from Patrick K. O’Donnell, author and military historian, on the anniversary of the founding of the Office of Strategic Services (predecessor to the CIA), which formed the Navy SEALs and Green Berets.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

