Rep. Ron DeSantis: More Threats, Celebrations of Scalise Shooting Pouring In

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding his experience at the GOP baseball practice where Rep. Steve Scalise was shot.

DeSantis said while Rep. Scalise “is fighting for his life, I think he’s going to pull through.”

After describing his interactions with the alleged shooter, DeSantis said, “We received a message expressing approval of what had happened and just hoping that Donald Trump would be next. And another one of my colleagues received an email saying one down, 217 more to go. and other colleagues have received other things.”

DeSantis said he believes the hate being engendered toward President Trump is being directed at Congress because they are more accessible. “This guy went there clearly filled with rage, clearly filled with political ideology that was hostile to the president and Republicans, and he wanted to kill a lot of Republicans.”

