Tim Graham: Establishment Media Give VA Shooter’s Leftist Politics a Pass, Unlike Tea Party

Michael Brown, Alexandria Chief of Police, briefs members of the press near Eugene Simpson Field, the site where a gunman opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance, the site where a congressional baseball team was holding an early morning practice, including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) who was reportedly shot in the hip. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl15 Jun 2017

Tim Graham, executive editor of NewsBusters, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding the media’s reaction to the shooting at a Republican baseball practice that critically injured Rep. Steve Scalise. He also talked about the backlash of Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones.

Graham commented on MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell’s reporting on the shooting by saying, “In 2011, when Congresswoman Gabriel Giffords was shot, they jumped on the idea that this was the Tea Party. In Denver, they jumped on the notion that the shooter was the Tea Party. In both cases, they didn’t have anything. Here, in this case, it’s quite clear.”

Graham continued, “That’s not to say Bernie Sanders is in any way responsible for this. It just means they have liked to, in the past, associate conservative politics with violence or a climate of hate.”

