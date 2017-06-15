Tim Graham: Establishment Media Give VA Shooter’s Leftist Politics a Pass, Unlike Tea Party

Tim Graham, executive editor of NewsBusters, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding the media’s reaction to the shooting at a Republican baseball practice that critically injured Rep. Steve Scalise. He also talked about the backlash of Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones.

Graham commented on MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell’s reporting on the shooting by saying, “In 2011, when Congresswoman Gabriel Giffords was shot, they jumped on the idea that this was the Tea Party. In Denver, they jumped on the notion that the shooter was the Tea Party. In both cases, they didn’t have anything. Here, in this case, it’s quite clear.”

Graham continued, “That’s not to say Bernie Sanders is in any way responsible for this. It just means they have liked to, in the past, associate conservative politics with violence or a climate of hate.”

