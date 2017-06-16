SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Patrick K. O’Donnell on the OSS’s Founding of the Navy SEALS, Green Berets, and CIA

Office of Strategic Services
AP

by Dan Riehl16 Jun 2017Washington, DC0

Patrick K. O’Donnell, author, and military historian spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor to the CIA which also formed the Navy Seals and Green Berets.

O’Donnell said the OSS “was one of the most extraordinary organizations ever created by the Unites States.”

“At the beginning of World War II the United States didn’t have a national intelligence agency or special operations forces and the OSS founded that,” he added, “and they made it out of whole cloth.”

Continued O’Donnell, “They developed the techniques and the tactics that we see today in the Navy SEALs, they were the first Navy SEALs, the Green Berets, psy-ops, national intelligence and then the founding of the CIA, as well.”

He is the author of “First SEALs: The Untold Story of the Forging of America’s Most Elite Unit.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x