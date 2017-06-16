Patrick K. O’Donnell on the OSS’s Founding of the Navy SEALS, Green Berets, and CIA

Patrick K. O’Donnell, author, and military historian spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor to the CIA which also formed the Navy Seals and Green Berets.

O’Donnell said the OSS “was one of the most extraordinary organizations ever created by the Unites States.”

“At the beginning of World War II the United States didn’t have a national intelligence agency or special operations forces and the OSS founded that,” he added, “and they made it out of whole cloth.”

Continued O’Donnell, “They developed the techniques and the tactics that we see today in the Navy SEALs, they were the first Navy SEALs, the Green Berets, psy-ops, national intelligence and then the founding of the CIA, as well.”

He is the author of “First SEALs: The Untold Story of the Forging of America’s Most Elite Unit.”

