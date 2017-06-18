Breitbart News Daily: Trump’s Cuba Reset

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to President Trump, will discuss Trump’s announcement of a reversal of the United States’ Obama-era “normalization” policy toward Cuba.

Jose Cardenas, the former acting assistant administrator for Latin America at the U.S. Agency for International Development in the George W. Bush administration, will discuss his op-ed in Foreign Policy applauding Trump’s Cuba reset.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell will give his thoughts on Trump’s Cuba announcement and the Democrats’ ongoing Russia narrative.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the media’s reaction to the leftwing shooter of Congressman Steve Scalise, as well as the fallout from Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will preview the upcoming Supreme Court decisions involving religion, free speech, and immigration.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

