Caddell: Anti-Trump Resistance Rhetoric Fueling ‘Raging Fever’ in Unbalanced People

Pat Caddell talked all things media and President Trump with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday.

Caddell said, “I think they are united in a narrative. And that narrative is, somebody did something wrong. It was Donald Trump and therefore, at the end of the day, he must not be president.”

“They’re still fighting the campaign that they lost,” he added, meaning the media.

“They will not put out things that disagree with their narrative,” said Caddell. “That’s when they stop being a press. They’ve become propagandists and this is really dangerous stuff. It is really scary because for many voters, they don’t know where to turn, necessarily, to get a view that gives them both sides.”

Caddell said it started the day after the election when Democrats declared, “we’re not going to be a loyal opposition, we’re going to be a resistance, as though we were being occupied. When rational voices take that stand, when the heat becomes so great in the kitchen, let me tell you something, if the rest of us are getting a temperature, the people who are unbalanced are getting a raging fever.”

Caddell was linking both Democrat rhetoric and the bias present in media related to the recent shooting in D.C..

