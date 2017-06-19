Gainor: Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones Interview Would Be Called ‘a Hit Job’ on Anyone Else

Dan Gainor, Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center joined Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss media reaction to the left-wing shooter of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and the Megyn Kelly interview with Alex Jones of InfoWars.

Said Gainor, “It was pretty obvious in the interview … if it was against anybody else you would say it was a hit job. Because it was Alex Jones, he certainly made his bed. A lot of the things in there were correct to point out. He’s said some crazy stuff.”

advertisement

“But,” Gainor continued, “they also put on Charlie Sykes, who is a never Trumper as a way of attacking him.”

While not defending Jones, Gainor made it clear that they seemed to go out of their way to demonize him, just as they always do to many conservatives, as well.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: