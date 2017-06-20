Fred Fleitz: ‘The North Korean Government Murdered’ Otto Warmbier as ‘Obama Administration Did Almost Nothing’

Fred Fleitz, senior vice president for Policy and Programs at the Center for Security Policy and former CIA analyst, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss the death of Otto Warmbier just days after returning from North Korea. He also talked about the possibility that Loretta Lynch will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Fleitz said, “This is just such a terrible story. The North Korean government murdered this young man. They murdered him. And we know that North Korea is a criminal regime. But what I’m very angry about is how the Obama administration did almost nothing to get him back.”

“There were no consular visits,” Fleitz continued, “which are required under international law by the state representing us, Sweden, to check on him while he was in prison. There were none.”

Fleitz continued to blast the Obama administration for dropping the ball. “A young man who was his hotel roommate before he was arrested – he’s a British citizen – says the Obama administration never contacted him to find out the particulars of why he was arrested. The Obama administration said to the Warmbier family, ‘Stay silent. Do nothing,’ and the Obama administration pursued their idiotic policy of strategic patience, which we now know was an utter failure.”

