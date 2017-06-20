SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fred Fleitz: ‘The North Korean Government Murdered’ Otto Warmbier as ‘Obama Administration Did Almost Nothing’

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)
AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin

by Dan Riehl20 Jun 2017Washington, DC0

Fred Fleitz, senior vice president for Policy and Programs at the Center for Security Policy and former CIA analyst, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss the death of Otto Warmbier just days after returning from North Korea. He also talked about the possibility that Loretta Lynch will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Fleitz said, “This is just such a terrible story. The North Korean government murdered this young man. They murdered him. And we know that North Korea is a criminal regime. But what I’m very angry about is how the Obama administration did almost nothing to get him back.”

“There were no consular visits,” Fleitz continued, “which are required under international law by the state representing us, Sweden, to check on him while he was in prison. There were none.”

Fleitz continued to blast the Obama administration for dropping the ball. “A young man who was his hotel roommate before he was arrested – he’s a British citizen – says the Obama administration never contacted him to find out the particulars of why he was arrested. The Obama administration said to the Warmbier family, ‘Stay silent. Do nothing,’ and the Obama administration pursued their idiotic policy of strategic patience, which we now know was an utter failure.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x