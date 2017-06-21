Caddell on GA Special Election: Pollsters and Consultants ‘Have Learned Nothing’ from the ‘Disaster Last Year’

Democrat pollster and analyst Pat Caddell talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the Karen Handel vs. Jon Ossoff results in the GA 6th district race and if they might be an omen for 2018.

Caddell said he thought the loss was “devastating” for the Democrats “because they invested so much.” He also said he thinks Republicans “dodged a bullet,” given what the implications of a loss would have been.

As for consultants and pollsters, said Caddell, “These pollsters have learned nothing, … nothing from a disaster last year. They are alchemists, they are not scientists. This is an art, not necessarily just a mathematical science. You needed to look in-depth and I think any in-depth poll would have likely shown that it was going to be close and it was party driven.”

