Dem Rick Ungar: After Ossoff Loss, ‘Time for Nancy Pelosi to Move on to the Next Stage of Her Life’

Democrat Rick Ungar, co-host of “Steele & Ungar” on SiriusXM POTUS 124 spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday in the wake of Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss to Republican Karen Handel in the race to represent GA-06 in the House.

“Nancy Pelosi was all over this race in Georgia,” said Ungar. “Every TV ad coming from the Republicans was Nancy Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. I would not have thought her name still carried the weight it did when my partner Michael Steele launched the anti-Nancy Pelosi campaign in 2010. And you know what happened in 2010, the Republicans swept in a wave,” he added.

Said Ungar, “I am of the school, enough already. It’s time for Nancy Pelosi to move on to the next stage of her life. We need somebody else in that position in the House.”

