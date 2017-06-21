SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rep. Mo Brooks Calls Out GOP on Transparency: Public’s Business Should Be Done in Public

Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

by Dan Riehl21 Jun 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding his plans to introduce a bill allowing members of Congress to carry concealed weapons. He also commented on the Senate health care negotiations.

Asked about where efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare stand, said Brooks, “Well, isn’t that the really big question. I don’t know that anybody knows, not even the Senators may not know at this point.”

Continued Brooks, “They’re doing this all in secrecy instead of doing it above board. I’m one of those that believes that if you’re going to do the public’s business, you do it in front of the public.”

“I am not in favor of hiding from the public legislation that affects one-fifth to one-sixth of the American economy on the one hand and the lives of Americans on the other,” he said.

