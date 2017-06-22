Breitbart News Daily: Another Healthcare Bill

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Jean Marrow, research assistant for domestic policy studies at the Heritage Foundation, will discuss the Senate’s healthcare reform bill released on Thursday.

Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state and vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, will discuss his recent op-ed for Breitbart titled “Refugees and Terrorism: A Massive Vulnerability in Our Immigration System.”

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the death of Otto Warmbier, the USS Fitzgerald collision in Tokyo Bay, and Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner’s trip to Israel to broker peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

