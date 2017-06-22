Michael Steele: GOP Mishandling of Health Care Could Cost Them in 2018

Former RNC Chairman and co-host of “Steele & Ungar” on SiriusXM POTUS 124, Michael Steele, joined Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss reactions to Karen Handel’s victory in GA-06 and what it means for the GOP going into the 2018 midterms.

Said Steele, “I still contend this roll-out today on health care will be a fiasco for the party.”

“They’re doing it all wrong,” he continued. “There’s no need to rush this. You took seven years and you still didn’t have a plan. That should tell you something right there. The fact is, this bill is going to come out and look very close to what they put out in the House.”

Steele added their goal is to get it out in conference, let them deal with it and move on to other things.

Said Steele, “The reality remains, people are going to be very tuned in as to who gets hurt, how many people lose their health care, what happens to pre-existing conditions, what happens to Medicaid, etc etc….” Steele said it will be a lot for Republican candidates to deal with in 2018 and how they handle the issue could determine their fate.

As for GA-06, Steele called Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi “the power center” of the Democrat Party, Steele put much of the blame of Ossoff’s loss on her. “As you see to this day, you have the party torn, should we push her out, should we keep her in and this election on Tuesday was a reflection of that power struggle in that it worked to the advantage of Republicans by just making the case, we don’t need to re-hire her as Speaker of the House.”

Continued Steele, “She is the key example of what’s been wrong with Washington, why do we want to go back?”

