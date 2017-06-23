Heritage: Senate Healthcare Bill ‘Falls Short on Repealing Obamacare,’ Does Contain Some Positives

Research Assistant for Domestic Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation, Jean Morrow, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding the newly released Senate Healthcare Reform Bill.

“It falls short on repealing Obamacare,” said Morrow, going on to address some things the bill does include.

The bill does include provisions to reduce insurance premiums and promote access to insurance in the short run,” she said, adding, “It does cut taxes and it provides major Medicaid reform.”

Speaking for Heritage, Morrow said they’d “like to see the bill go further by extending state’s options to encourage continuous coverage and to provide additional Medicaid reforms.”

“There are some good things in the bill,” she continued. “For instance, it gets rid of the individual and employer mandate. It also repeals the limitation on age-rating of premiums, which is a huge driver of premium increases. IT also allows states to apply for waivers from the Obamacare insurance mandate.”

“But, again,” Morrow said, “we’d like to see the bill go even further,” going to to explain ways in which Heritage believes the bill could be stronger.

