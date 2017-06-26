Breitbart News Daily: CNN’s Very Fake News Fiasco

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Breitbart’s Matt Boyle will update us on the latest fallout from CNN’s fake news scandal, as CNN parts ways with three prominent employees involved in the now redacted story alleging that Congress was investigation Trump administration officials with ties to a Russian investment fund.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will summarize Monday’s Supreme Court decisions.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President, will discuss the Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion to clear the lower courts’ stays on Trump’s travel ban, allowing that foreign nationals lacking a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could be banned.

Travis Weber, the director of Center for Religious Liberty at the Family Research Council, will discuss the Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling in the Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer case, as well as the Court’s decision to hear the case of the Colorado baker who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Thomas Pyle, the president of the Institute for Energy Research, will discuss energy week at the White House and what the Trump administration is doing to invigorate the energy sector.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

