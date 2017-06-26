Gainor: Democrats Call for Toned Down Political Rhetoric, Then Accuse GOP of Wanting to Kill People

Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, Dan Gainor, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding Democrat’s silence after a joke by actor Johnny Depp about assassinating President Trump while they continue to claim Republicans must tone down their rhetoric and accuse the GOP of wanting to kill people due to the new Senate Healthcare Bill.

Regarding the Depp joke, Gainor said, “I think the amazing thing is how little coverage it gets. That’s the consistent theme.”

advertisement

“The media accepts now a level of hate,” continued Gainor, “a level of talk about violence coming from the Left that is disturbing, is pushing us towards an edge where I don’t think anybody wants to be. But the media accepts it like it’s ordinary and they should go after Johnny Depp. He should be made to pay for that.”

Gainor went on to point out that “within moments after they talk about lowering the tone (of political rhetoric) you see Democrats saying basically everything Republicans want to do is going to kill people.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: