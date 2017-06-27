Breitbart News Daily: CNN in Crisis

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Breitbart’s Matt Boyle and veteran pollster Pat Caddell will update us on the latest developments in the fake news crisis engulfing CNN.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion to clear the lower courts’ stays on Trump’s travel ban, allowing that foreign nationals lacking a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could be banned.

Angel Mom Sabine Durden will discuss the launch of a new advocacy group she is co-founding called Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC).

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

