Breitbart News Daily: Blue-Collar Conservatism

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Author Henry Olsen will discuss his groundbreaking new book reassessing the life and legacy of President Reagan, The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism. Read the review by Breitbart’s James Pinkerton here.

advertisement

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion to clear the lower courts’ stays on Trump’s travel ban, allowing that foreign nationals lacking a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could be banned. He’ll also discuss North Korea’s state media outlet calling Trump’s America First policies an “American version of Nazism.”

Attorney Robert Barnes will offer his insights into Gov. Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

SiriusXM host David Webb will preview his upcoming show and weigh in on the news of the week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.