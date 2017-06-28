Caddell: Senate Healthcare Bill ‘Dead as a Doornail’

Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday to discuss the Senate healthcare bill, as well as the fallout for CNN as Project Veritas released undercover video of a CNN producer admitting he thinks the network’s Russia coverage is “bullsh*t.”

Said Caddell on the healthcare bill, “I think the thing has been badly, badly handled on the Republican side and the White House particularly in terms of laying predicates down, making the case on Obamacare and having a bill that explained what they were trying to do, which is unclear to me. But we’re not having that.”

advertisement

Continued Caddell, “The White House and the Republicans have lost this debate. They’ve lost it to the Democrats and the mainstream media and there will be no balanced discussion of it.”

“I think it’s dead as a doornail at this point,” he concluded.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: