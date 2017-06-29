Attorney Robert Barnes: NYT Will Fight Sarah Palin Suit, but ‘If She Got a Fair Jury, She Should Prevail’

Robert Barnes, attorney and contributor to LawNewz.com, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding the defamation suit former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against the New York Times.

Barnes said, “Legally, her case is very strong. She should be able to reach a jury, and if she got a fair jury, she should prevail. In terms of whether they settle or not, I think the New York Times will not want to settle because they don’t want to set any precedence to open the door” for additional suits.

advertisement

Barnes said he expects the litigation will run its full course.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: