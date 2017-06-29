Breitbart News Daily: Kate’s Law

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, will discuss the House passage of “Kate’s Law” and the “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act.”

advertisement

Breitbart Texas’ Brandon Darby will also discuss the importance of these bills to the immigration reform debate.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell will weigh in on the media’s latest freak out over Trump’s tweets and the Senate’s stalled healthcare bill.

Breitbart’s Adam Shaw will update us on the New York Times’ editors and journalists staging a 20-minute protest on Thursday.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.