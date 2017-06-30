Caddell: Media ‘United in Their Hatred’ of Trump, Can’t Handle Him Hitting Back

Pollster and analyst Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday to discuss the media’s freak out over two tweets yesterday by President Trump.

While not endorsing the tweets, Caddell pointed out that the criticism of Trump from the media has been “relentless” since he took office, adding, “The press, remember, they are united, they have been united in their hatred of him since before the election, after the election, and every day since. They gave him no breaks, whether it was Inauguration Day, nothing. He’s ‘Hitler’ on MSNBC because of his inaugural speech and whatever.”

“None of this has stopped and it is in itself poisonous,” added Caddell.

Caddell said that the media is especially upset because it is one of their own that was attacked and don’t like it that Trump hits back while also saying that media has never gotten over Trump’s going around them to the American people to get elected despite their hatred of him.

