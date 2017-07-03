Breitbart News Daily: Fourth of July Special

In a special pre-recorded Fourth of July edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will celebrate our nation’s Independence Day.

Special guests include bestselling military historian Patrick K. O’Donnell, the author of the new book Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution.

We’ll also hear from Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins about a special collection of his interviews with World War II POWs which is being housed in the Nimitz Museum of the Pacific War.

Art Pinney, founder of Patriot Wood, and B.J. Nickol, co-founder & CEO of All American Clothing Co., will talk about their American success stories and the importance of supporting “Made in America” products.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”