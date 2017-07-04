All American Clothing Co’s B.J. Nickol on What ‘Made in America’ Really Means

B.J. Nickol, co-founder and CEO of All American Clothing Co, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow Tuesday about the challenges of running a legitimate “Made in America” branded company today.

Nickol discussed how the business was founded when his father, who worked for another Made in the USA Brand manufacturer who had begun to outsource work to Mexico, quit there and launched All American Clothing Co.

Nickol said, “Unfortunately, his employer had started to outsource to Mexico and didn’t inform the salespeople. So he was trying to sell a USA-made product, and they just made a switch, outsourcing for obvious cost reasons. That didn’t sit well with Dad. He totally agreed with USA-made and supporting our economy. So he called the headquarters to confirm it, and as soon as they said yeah, they’re starting to go that way, he said, ‘You know what? I quit.'”

Dayton Daily News posted the following item on the company website:

The percentage of clothing purchased by consumers that was made in the United States has dropped dramatically since the 1990s, and one local company hopes to contribute to a turnaround for American made apparel. Just 2.5 percent of the clothing purchased by American consumers last year was made in the U.S., down from close to 56 percent in 1991, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association. Add to that a recent Federal Trade Commission crackdown on deceptive “made in the U.S.A.” claims, which experts said may have eroded consumer confidence, plus the news that California-based American Apparel hasn’t turned a profit in four years, and the outlook for U.S.-made clothing appears bleak. But not to the owners of All American Clothing Company in Arcanum, a small village that sits an hour north of Dayton in Darke County. The business sells U.S.-made jeans, T-shirts, socks, shoes, and more, primarily online at allamericanclothing.com, and uses technology to show customers its apparel is made in the U.S.

