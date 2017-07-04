Patriot Wood Founder Celebrates American-Based Business on July Fourth

Art Pinney, founder of Patriot Wood, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow Tuesday about his experience as a “Made in America” manufacturer.

The following description appears on the Patriot Wood website:

advertisement

Patriot Wood is about building the best flags we can produce through our passion and unique craftsmanship, paying attention to every little detail, and the beautiful quality each one of our flags exhibits. But above all, our biggest attribute is patriotism. We love our flag. We love what it stands for – freedom and liberty. The values of our country which were laid out in the Declaration of Independence emphasizing that every one of us has the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” That “all men are created equal.” And that each of us control our own destiny.

Pinney said, “Our vendors are located all over the United States. We get our screws from a company in North Carolina, and, like I said, we’re based in Washington State. We’re 100 miles north of Seattle, in the very corner of the U.S. We get our paint here locally. All of our wood, we use cedar wood. It’s one of the main sources of wood here in the Pacific Northwest in the Cascades. We ship via Fed Ex.”

“We just use U.S.-based companies,” added Pinney.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: