Breitbart News Daily: CNN Doxing Scandal

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell and Breitbart’s James Delingpole, Allum Bokhari, and Ezra Dulis will weigh in on CNN’s latest meltdown, as the network threatened to dox a private citizen Reddit user who created GIF meme showing Trump body slamming CNN.

Former Kansas Congressman Tim Huelskamp will discuss his new position as the president of the conservative Heartland Institute.

Former Oklahoma senator Tom Coburn will discuss his new book, Smashing the DC Monopoly: Using Article V to Restore Freedom and Stop Runaway Government.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton update us on the situation in North Korea as the regime claims it has successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

