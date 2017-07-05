Gainor: CNN Has Become a ‘Blackmail Organization’ – ‘This Is What the Mob Does’

Dan Gainor, Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow today to discuss CNN’s latest debacle in which it “befouled its reputation yet again,” according to Gainor.

Referring to CNN’s Andrew Kacynski, Gainor said, “It’s a very terrifying thing when your staffer, who used to work for Buzzfeed, which is just the gutter of journalism, comes out there and basically threatens somebody for a social media post.”

advertisement

“If CNN had responded to this, the initial video, and said, look, we’ve got a lot of issues with the President and the press but this was clearly a joke, we’re not going to take ti seriously. It’s a professional wrestling meme for goodness sake, then I think people wouldn’t look at them and as the clowns that they have become,” he added.

Gainor said, “The response is unified Left and Right,” referring to the strong objections to what CNN did, adding, “CNN is supposed to be a news organization, not a blackmail organization. And you cannot read that story the way it’s written without thinking that they’re threatening this guy.”

“I want people to understand this,” said Gainor. “Any anonymous post you’ve ever made on the Internet could be used to destroy you under this philosophy. I’m sorry. That’s not what a news organization does. That is what the mob does,” said Gainor.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: