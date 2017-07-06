Caddell: Does CNN ‘Really Deserve to Be Called a News Organization Anymore?’

Pat Caddell spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about the ongoing fiasco at CNN. The discussion came after the outlet was accused of blackmailing a Reddit user allegedly behind the infamous funny gif of the CNN logo that was subsequently tweeted by President Trump.

Caddell said, “What we have with CNN is the breakdown of the news network, which has become overwhelmingly a politically driven, ideological antagonist to a sitting president to the exclusion of everything else.”

“This response that they did to this video thing and to the person who did it is really disturbing. It seems to border on some kind of journalistic blackmail, as far as I’m concerned.”

Continued Caddell, “It has damaged itself in the last month so much that you have to wonder: does it really deserve to be called a news organization anymore?”

