New Heartland Institute President Tim Huelskamp Wants to Drain Swamp of Environmental Bureaucrats

Former Rep. Tim Huelskamp (R-KS) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding his being named the new president of The Heartland Institute.

Of the free market think tank, which, among other important issues has taken on the pseudoscience behind global warming, Huelskamp said, “We have hundreds of scientists and academics that write and conduct research on so many different issues but, particularly, taking on this global hysteria over the Al Gore approach to so-called global warming. And we’ll continue to push on that.”

“We all want a cleaner, better environment,” added Huelskamp. “The only question is, does it have to be giving more power to bureaucrats in Washington, DC, or the powerful at the expense of the people.”

