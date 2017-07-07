Gorka: ‘No Options Are off the Table’ with North Korea

On Friday’s Breitbart News Daily, SiriusXM host Alex Marlow asked former Breitbart News National Security editor, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, now deputy assistant to President Trump, about North Korea’s test launch of what appears to be its first true intercontinental ballistic missile.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but this is not the Obama administration. We do not give our playbook away,” Gorka said. “But if you listen to the president, if you listen to his closest adviser General McMaster, the message is very simple: no options are off the table.”

advertisement

“This is not just about diplomacy,” he elaborated. “This is not the Obama administration that facilitates our enemies, facilitates those that wish to destabilize the world. We understand the statecraft. At the end of the day, diplomacy must have the option of force behind it to function. As such, no options are off the table, but right now, that’s all that we’re at liberty to say.”

Marlow asked what could possibly work diplomatically with North Korea at this juncture.

“We’re absolutely committed, whether it’s this crisis or other issues. The diplomatic option is the one you have to exhaust,” Gorka replied. “You must try that first.”

“What options we have, we’re going to have all our neighbors, all our friends, all our local regional allies and partners attempt to exert collective pressure on North Korea, but we understand the limits of that,” he continued. “Our hopes are put right now, beyond the options and scenarios we have planned out already in the NSC, in the joint staff in the Pentagon. The ball is very much in Beijing’s court.”

“We wish to see them – they have an 80 percent stranglehold on the imports into North Korea,” he pointed out. “So it really is now a question as to whether Beijing will draw their own internal red line when it comes to this client state, Alex.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.